DMV worker slept on the job for 3 hours per day for 4 years

The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
t long last, we will find out Wednesday what's inside a decades-old safe at a downtown Cincinnati hotel.Full Story >
t long last, we will find out Wednesday what's inside a decades-old safe at a downtown Cincinnati hotel.Full Story >
A 15-year-old male is under arrest in string of sex assaults in Roselawn, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.Full Story >
A 15-year-old male is under arrest in string of sex assaults in Roselawn, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.Full Story >
Colerain Township Trustees have fired a police officer accused of soliciting a teen for sex.Full Story >
Colerain Township Trustees have fired a police officer accused of soliciting a teen for sex.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati announced Wednesday it has extended the contract of Head Coach Alan Koch one year through the 2020 season.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati announced Wednesday it has extended the contract of Head Coach Alan Koch one year through the 2020 season.Full Story >