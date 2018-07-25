MUST WATCH: Police officer saves man from being struck by train - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

MUST WATCH: Police officer saves man from being struck by train

Rookie officer Kyle Savoia had been on the job for seven months. He went above and beyond with this daring rescue. (Source: WPIX/CNN) Rookie officer Kyle Savoia had been on the job for seven months. He went above and beyond with this daring rescue. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

PERTH AMBOY, NJ (WPIX/CNN) - A New Jersey police officer alerted a man who was in the path of a fast-moving train.

Body camera footage shows Perth Amboy police officer Kyle Savoia running onto the train tracks to save the man who appeared to have no clue the train was coming.

Savoia was persistent in his efforts as he ran toward the man and waved for the train to stop.

"Hey bud, move!" Savoia said as he raced toward the man, the train barreling in their direction. "Hey bud, move, Stop the train! Stop the train!"

"Where'd you come from?" said the man. "Thank you! Oh my god!"

Savoia, a rookie police officer, had been on the job for only seven months.

"The job means everything. You come out here, you make a difference in everybody's life no matter what - saving them, helping them, helping them cross the street," Savoia said. "It just makes you feel warm in the heart and good just to help somebody. And even to save somebody's life is even better."

The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

