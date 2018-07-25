Recall: Taco Bell cheese dip may be tainted with botulism

About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are showing product separation, raising concerns that conditions may be ripe within the product for the growth of Clostridium botulinum. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Kraft Heinz has voluntarily recalled Taco Bell cheese dip out of concern it may have botulism, according to Business Wire.

About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are showing product separation, raising concerns that conditions may be ripe within the product for the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Botulism may be present even if the product doesn't look spoiled.

There have been no reports of illness associated with the product.

The products included in the recall are 15 oz. glass jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with individual package sell by dates of 27 DEC 2018 and 23 JAN 2019 and the UPC code 021000024490.

Affected cases have best-by dates of Dec. 27, 2018 and Jan 23, 2019, with a UPC code 021000024490, and best-by dates of Oct. 31, 2018, Nov. 1, 2018, Dec. 26, 2018, Dec. 27, 2018 and Jan. 23, 2019, and a UPC code 21000066900.

No other products are included in the recall.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People with these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

People who purchased the product should not eat it. Instead, they may return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

Those with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

