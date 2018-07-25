FC Cincinnati extends contract of head coach until 2020

FC Cincinnati announced Wednesday it has extended the contract of Head Coach Alan Koch one year through the 2020 season.

Already under agreement for the team’s inaugural Major League Soccer season in 2019, FCC extended Koch another season after his success in his first 18 months at the club’s helm, the team said in a prepared statement.

In one and a half seasons as Cincinnati’s head coach, Koch has led the Orange and Blue to a 25-13-15 record in USL regular-season play.

The team currently sits atop the USL standings with a 13-3-5 mark and 44 points, nine points ahead in the Eastern Conference and three points in front of Western Conference leader Real Monarchs SLC (41 pts.).

“We’re so pleased that Alan has committed to our club for the extended future,” Managing Owner and CEO Carl H. Lindner III said in a prepared statement.

“He is a proven winner and brings so many strengths to our club, including a passion to our Cincinnati community and our fans. It’s been a pleasure to watch him meticulously rebuild our team and foster a new culture over the last two seasons. He’s created a championship mentality in the locker room and we’re excited to know he’ll bring the same enthusiasm and structure to our MLS team as we transition this off-season.”

FCC President and General Manager Jeff Berding called him "a difference-maker and a winner" and the team was excited for Koch to guide them into their future with Major League Soccer.

"We’re thrilled for what he’s produced on the field, leading us to the best record in the USL, a semifinal appearance in the Open Cup and a stellar record against MLS opponents," Berding said in the statement. "He has an immense dedication to make our club the pride of the Greater Cincinnati region.

“Alan has embraced our ambition to win championships while also engraining an inclusive and supportive culture in the locker room. With Alan leading us, we’re excited about our chances to win a USL Cup Championship this season as we prepare for our move to MLS."

Koch expressed gratitude to Lindner, the team's ownership group and Berding for the opportunity to continue to lead the club into MLS.

"This is an incredibly exciting project and, year-after-year, we continue to put the blocks in place to build something even more special. I look forward to finishing off our USL era in style while simultaneously building our club for our next adventure next season.

“I’d also like to thank the FC Cincinnati fans for their support and passion for our club. We would not be where we are today if we did not have the remarkable support of the Greater Cincinnati community,” Koch said.

In his first season as the FCC skipper in 2017, Koch guided the squad to a 12-10-10 record and a USL Cup Playoffs appearance.

He also led Cincinnati on a historic run to the semifinals before record-breaking crowds in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Cincinnati topped a pair of MLS opponents – Columbus Crew SC and the Chicago Fire – en route to an extra-time loss to the New York Red Bulls in the semifinal round.

Koch originally joined the FC Cincinnati staff in December 2016 as Assistant Coach and Director of Scouting and Analytics.

He was promoted to head coach in February 2017.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.