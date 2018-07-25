Colerain Twp trustees fire officer accused of sex crime involving teen

Colerain Township Trustees have fired a police officer accused of soliciting a teen for sex.

Robert Brinkman's termination is effective immediately, the board decided Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

The officer has suspended from the Colerain Township Police Department amid an internal investigation. Police Chief Mark Denney recommended Brinkman's termination.

Brinkman, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury earlier this month on felony charges of importuning and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor after an investigation by Monroe police.

He is accused of soliciting a minor who is between the ages of 13 and 15 for sex on July 6, a copy of his indictment shows.

Monroe police have said they started investigating Brinkman on July 6.

Brinkman was an officer with Colerain police since 2013.

It was revealed in court recently he's receiving counseling for post traumatic stress disorder, PTSD.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard has ordered Brinkman not to have contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

