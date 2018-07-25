15-year-old arrested in Roselawn sex assaults

A 15-year-old male is under arrest in string of sex assaults in Roselawn, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.

The teen is held on charges of rape, attempted rape and kidnapping, police said in a prepared statement.

Personal Crimes investigators took the boy into custody in the 3500 block of Idylwild Avenue.

Late late week, police confirmed they were investigating reports of a male exposing himself and forcing women into their vehicles at gunpoint to perform sexual acts.

The incidents reportedly took place Thursday between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. near 1581 Summit Road.

