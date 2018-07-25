15-year-old arrested in Roselawn sex assaults

A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.Full Story >
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.Full Story >
While Trump has positioned himself as a tough, 'law and order' president, he has mostly excluded one group of offenders from his sights: those of the corporate class.Full Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.Full Story >
