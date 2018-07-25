Downtown hotel safe mystery remains unsolved (for now) - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mystery solved! Hotel safe finally opened

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
The Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza unlocked the hotel's mystery (FOX19 NOW) The Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza unlocked the hotel's mystery (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Old key cards.

That's all that was inside a decades-old safe when it was finally opened at a downtown Cincinnati hotel Wednesday.

The safe at Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza was finally cracked Tuesday after days of trying and much speculation.

The hotel brought in various safe-cracking experts to help them end the hotel's long standing steel mystery.

