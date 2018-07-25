Mystery solved! Hotel safe finally opened

The Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza unlocked the hotel's mystery (FOX19 NOW)

Old key cards.

That's all that was inside a decades-old safe when it was finally opened at a downtown Cincinnati hotel Wednesday.

The safe at Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza was finally cracked Tuesday after days of trying and much speculation.

The hotel brought in various safe-cracking experts to help them end the hotel's long standing steel mystery.

