Ohio man sentenced in 2017 slaying at Michigan motel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An Ohio man who was captured by police while aboard a bus in Indiana has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the July 2017 stabbing death of a woman at a Michigan motel.
The Lansing State Journal reports 26-year-old Curtis Jamaar Echols of Paulding was given the mandatory punishment on Wednesday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder by an Ingham County, Michigan, jury.
His lawyer has said Echols disagreed with the verdict and anticipates and appeal.
The body of 43-year-old Christina Daughenbaugh was found at a Lansing motel. Investigators found a receipt in the room and got Echols' cellphone number. They tracked the phone to a Greyhound bus and Indiana State Police arrested him near South Bend.
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com
