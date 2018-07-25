Woman reunites Marine with lost ring

Suzanne Rogers treated the Marine to a beer and a game of pool after he got his ring. (Source: Facebook/Suzanne Rogers)

SIESTA KEY, FL (WWSB/RNN) – When Suzanne Rogers found a U.S. Marine Corps ring on a Siesta Key beach while on vacation this week, she immediately took to social media to find its owner.

After two days, mission accomplished.

“I want to thank everyone that shared my post about finding the Marine Corps ring here in Siesta Key beach,” Rogers said on Facebook. “The owner has been located and we met up [Tuesday night].

Rogers told WWSB that the owner of the ring is Jamie Andrade from Tampa. He lost the ring when he was visiting a few weeks ago.

“He is a super sweet guy!” Rogers said. “After giving him the ring, I treated him to a beer and a game of pool.”

Rogers had little to go on when she started her mission to return the ring.

An inscription inside the ring said: “PTL 1041 6/30/2017,” which tied it to platoon 1041 and a boot camp graduation date of June 30, 2017 from the Parris Island Recruit Depot in South Carolina, she learned through social media feedback.

After meeting Andrade, Rogers learned the rest of the story.

"Jamie was originally supposed to graduate with platoon 1041 on June 30th 2017,” she told WWSB. “However, he was hurt and it pushed him back 2 weeks. He actually graduated platoon 2050 on July 14th 2017 from Parris Island.”

Siesta Key, where Rogers found the ring, is a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Sarasota.

Rogers is vacationing there this week from Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WWSB and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.