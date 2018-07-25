Woman reunites Marine with lost ring

Suzanne Rogers treated the Marine to a beer and a game of pool after he got his ring.Full Story >
A little boy raised $6,000 for the fire department of Sun Prairie, WI, after a gas explosion killed a firefighter this month.
Ken Harris thought he was in big trouble when a DPS trooper pulled him over, but the trooper surprised him with an act of kindness that has gone viral all over the country.
The man was initially told McDonald's wouldn't hire him because of his beard, so a police officer stepped in and shaved it off.
Without fanfare or recognition, emergency responders go about their jobs helping others. But a group of first responders in New Jersey recently got a memorable thank you from someone they'd helped.
