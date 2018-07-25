The Latest: Federal court hears appeal in abortion case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on a federal appeals court reviewing a Kentucky law requiring women seeking an abortion to first have an ultrasound (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Rival attorneys for Kentucky's governor and an abortion clinic have presented legal arguments to a federal appeals court reviewing the state's attempt to require women seeking an abortion to first have an ultrasound.

The law was struck down last year by a federal judge, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin appealed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the appeals court heard the arguments Wednesday in Cincinnati.

The law required doctors to perform an ultrasound and show and describe fetal images to a patient before performing an abortion.

Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, an attorney for Kentucky's last abortion clinic, says speech between doctors and patients should be "protected from state and government interference." She says the law violates doctors' First Amendment rights.

The state's lawyers say the message isn't ideological but instead is "truthful" and relevant to the abortion procedure.

