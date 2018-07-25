'Roseanne' spin-off 'The Conners' debuts in October

The show will return with a spin-off that will star the rest of the Conner family, minus their matriarch.

The new spin-off show will star the rest of the Conner family. (Source: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Roseanne Barr's explanation for her racist tweet regarding Valerie Jarrett was that she though Jarrett was white. People aren’t buying it.

Roseanne screams in YouTube video she thought Valerie Jarrett was white

The new spin-off show will star the rest of the Conner family, but not Roseanne. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, rile)

(RNN) – The Conner family will be back on our TVs in October.

ABC has announced an October 16 debut for the “Roseanne” spin-off.

The launch of "The Conners" comes months after ABC yanked its top-performing "Roseanne" reboot after the star of the show, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant targeting former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett.

The network announced in June that the spin-off wouldn’t feature Barr but would focus on the rest of the family.

Before its cancellation, “Roseanne” was drawing smash ratings for ABC. It was TV’s most-watched show in the first half of the year.

Barr has no financial or creative involvement in the new series, ABC said.

