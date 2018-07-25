'Roseanne' spin-off 'The Conners' debuts in October - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Roseanne' spin-off 'The Conners' debuts in October

The new spin-off show will star the rest of the Conner family, but not Roseanne. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, rile) The new spin-off show will star the rest of the Conner family, but not Roseanne. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, rile)

(RNN) – The Conner family will be back on our TVs in October.

ABC has announced an October 16 debut for the “Roseanne” spin-off.

The launch of "The Conners" comes months after ABC yanked its top-performing "Roseanne" reboot after the star of the show, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant targeting former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett.

The network announced in June that the spin-off wouldn’t feature Barr but would focus on the rest of the family.

Before its cancellation, “Roseanne” was drawing smash ratings for ABC. It was TV’s most-watched show in the first half of the year.

Barr has no financial or creative involvement in the new series, ABC said.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

