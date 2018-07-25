Parents no longer allowed to eat lunch with kids at Lebanon City Schools

The Lebanon City School District has notified parents that they will no longer be allowed to visit schools to have lunch with their children.

The district said the move comes from taking steps to improve the safety for students and staff.

"As a district, we are trying to decrease the number of people in our school buildings who have not had background checks and/or have easy access to our facilities and students. There have been many instances when parents have eaten lunch with their child and then roamed the building or visited classrooms. In discussions with other local school districts, many are discontinuing this practice," the announcement states.

The district said they will still work with PTOs in hosting parent events, and parents will still be able to drop a lunch off at school for their child.

The full text of the new lunchtime policy reads:

"School safety and security has become an ever increasing challenge for schools across the country. The Lebanon City School District has taken many steps to improve the safety of our buildings and the security for students and staff. Unfortunately, many of these steps have changed or ended practices from the past. One such change being implemented with the start of the 2018-2019 school year is terminating the practice of permitting parents to eat lunch with their students. As a district, we are trying to decrease the number of people in our school buildings who have not had background checks and/or have easy access to our facilities and students. There have been many instances when parents have eaten lunch with their child and then roamed the building or visited classrooms. In discussions with other local school districts, many are discontinuing this practice. While buildings will still work with PTOs in hosting parent events such as Donuts with Dads or Muffins with Moms, parents will not be permitted to show up at school and eat with their child. Parents will still be able to drop a lunch off at school for their child. Thank you for your cooperation in helping us keep our kids and staff safe."

