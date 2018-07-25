Trump-Putin meeting at White House delayed until after midterm e - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump-Putin meeting at White House delayed until after midterm elections

The White House believes the meeting should happen after the Russia investigation ends. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) The White House believes the meeting should happen after the Russia investigation ends. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(RNN) – A proposed upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House has been pushed back until 2019.

National security adviser John Bolton announced the scheduling change Wednesday, citing special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said, as reported by CNBC and multiple other outlets.

Mueller has not given a timeline for completing his investigation.

Trump had asked Bolton to invite Putin to Washington in the fall, following a summit last week between the two leaders in Helsinki, Finland.

That event was met with widespread criticism over Trump's performance during a joint press conference with Putin, which followed a private meeting between the two presidents.

In that conference, Trump seemed to agree with Putin's assertion that the Russian government hadn't interfered with U.S. elections, despite the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies to the contrary.

The White House has since made various attempts to dispel the notion that Trump had allied himself too closely with the Russian leader.

The Russian government has not announced whether Putin has accepted an invitation for a second bilateral meeting.

Some members of Congress have objected to the proposed second meeting between the two.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • DeVos rules would cut estimated $13B in student loan relief

    DeVos rules would cut estimated $13B in student loan relief

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:02:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:52:32 GMT
    The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could make it harder for students to get their loans erased in cases of fraud.Full Story >
    The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could make it harder for students to get their loans erased in cases of fraud.Full Story >

  • White House wants comment on replacement to Obama ocean plan

    White House wants comment on replacement to Obama ocean plan

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-07-25 04:10:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:51:39 GMT
    The US government is seeking input about a draft of a new plan to identify ocean research needs following President Donald Trump's decision to scrap former President Barack Obama's ocean policy.Full Story >
    The US government is seeking input about a draft of a new plan to identify ocean research needs following President Donald Trump's decision to scrap former President Barack Obama's ocean policy.Full Story >

  • The Latest: WTO leader says trade war damages world economy

    The Latest: WTO leader says trade war damages world economy

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:34:21 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:51:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump greets supporters after arriving at the Kansas City International Airport to attend the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump greets supporters after arriving at the Kansas City International Airport to attend the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.
    President Donald Trump is calling China "vicious" on trade and says it is targeting U.S. farmers specifically because "they know I love & respect" them.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is calling China "vicious" on trade and says it is targeting U.S. farmers specifically because "they know I love & respect" them.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly