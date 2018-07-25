Warren County area mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

The Warren County Health District has identified the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample in Warren County for 2018.

The positive sample was collected on July 12, 2018 in Harlan Township.

There have been a total of seven West Nile virus positive mosquito pools identified in Warren County since 2015.

West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes is the highest Ohio has seen this early in the season since 2012, when 122 human cases were reported according to Sietske de Fijter of the Ohio Department of Health’s Bureau of Infectious Diseases.

There has been one report human case of West Nile virus in Ohio this year.

West Nile Virus can cause potentially serious illness.

