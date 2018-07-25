Florida man leads low-speed chase on stolen forklift, deputies say

Nicolas Powell is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22 to face charges that include grand theft, DUI, trespassing and driving with a suspended license. (Source: Clay County Jail)

(RNN) - A low-speed chase landed a Florida man in jail on Sunday.

According to WOKV, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Nicolas Powell stole a forklift from Sunbelt Rentals shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Someone called deputies around 12:45 a.m. to report a man, who “didn’t look like a construction worker,” driving a forklift. The caller also referred to his driving as "erratic."

Deputies witnessed this first hand when they spotted him swerving across lanes of traffic. Authorities began a lukewarm pursuit, but their sirens and lights weren’t enough to convince the suspect to pull over.

He led them on a chase that spilled over into Duval County. It came to an end when he pulled into a grass lot at a gas station east of Interstate 295.

According to WJAX, Powell refused to take a field sobriety test at the scene. He had also been driving with a license that had been suspended for more than three years.

Now, Powell is in the Clay County Jail with bonds totaling $29,010. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22 to face charges that include grand theft, DUI, trespassing and driving with a suspended license.

WJXT reported Powell listed Wilkinson Jr. High School as his employer. However, the Clay County School District told them there is no record of Powell’s employment.

