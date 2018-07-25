No break for Kit Kat in trademark case

A northern Kentucky man went missing while camping in Red River Gorge.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky man went missing while camping in Red River Gorge.Full Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky are increasing despite a drop in opioid prescriptions and heroin use.Full Story >
Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky are increasing despite a drop in opioid prescriptions and heroin use.Full Story >
The Warren County Health District has identified the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample in Warren County for 2018.Full Story >
The Warren County Health District has identified the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample in Warren County for 2018.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >