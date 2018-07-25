Report: Fatal towboat explosion caused by welding near gases

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) - Federal investigators say a fatal towboat explosion in Kentucky earlier this year was caused by people welding and cutting near flammable gases.
The Paducah Sun reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its investigation into the Calvert City explosion Tuesday. A towboat being repaired at First Marine Dry Dock & Boat Repair in January exploded, killing three people and injuring six more.
OSHA cited First Marine Dry Dock & Boat Repair, contractors Joe Rupcke and Thermal Control and Fabrication and staffing companies HUTCO and Wise Staffing Group with 55 total violations. Violations include untrained employees, unlabeled hazardous chemicals and improperly inspected workspaces.
First Marine was cited for 24 violations and fined nearly $640,000. First Marine Vice President of Operations, Capt. Jason Straight, says the company's analyzing its safety procedures.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Mt. Healthy police are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their vehicles and lock away their valuables.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their vehicles and lock away their valuables.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky man went missing while camping in Red River Gorge.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky man went missing while camping in Red River Gorge.Full Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky are increasing despite a drop in opioid prescriptions and heroin use.Full Story >
Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky are increasing despite a drop in opioid prescriptions and heroin use.Full Story >
The Warren County Health District has identified the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample in Warren County for 2018.Full Story >
The Warren County Health District has identified the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample in Warren County for 2018.Full Story >