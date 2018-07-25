Woman testifies in rape trial of ex-Tennessee players

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A woman who says she was raped by former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams has testified at the men's trial, explaining why she initially told police she didn't want the two arrested.
The woman testified Wednesday that the two defendants raped her during a party at Johnson's apartment Nov. 16, 2014, hours after a Tennessee football victory over Kentucky. The woman says she told police that night she didn't want anyone arrested out of fear that she wouldn't be believed.
Johnson was a star linebacker and Williams was a defensive back for Tennessee at the time. Each man faces two counts of aggravated rape.
Defense lawyers have argued that the woman had consensual sex with both men at the same time and then lied that she was raped.
