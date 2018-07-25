That soccer ball Putin gave Trump might actually have a transmit - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

That soccer ball Putin gave Trump might actually have a transmitter - but not from Russia

Adidas said the type of ball Putin gave Trump usually contains a transmitter. (Source: CNN/Pool) Adidas said the type of ball Putin gave Trump usually contains a transmitter. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – The soccer ball Vladimir Putin gave President Donald Trump could contain a microchip.

According to Adidas, the type of soccer ball the Russian president gave to the U.S. usually does contain a transmitter.

The chip is only capable of sending content like player videos and competitions to nearby mobile devices.

Adidas declined to comment on whether the chip could facilitate a Russian hack, but its website said the chip cannot be modified.

It's unknown if the transmitter was in the ball given to Trump, or if it was removed.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted about the gift last week, saying the ball should be inspected for listening devices and should never be allowed in the White House.

The Secret Service said the ball underwent a security screening, just like all other gifts the president receives.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

