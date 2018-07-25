Mt. Healthy police warn of vehicle, trunk break-ins

Mt. Healthy police say someone has been breaking into vehicles, including trunks, on Steward, Evencrest, and Summe. (Source: Pixabay)

Mt. Healthy police are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their vehicles and lock away their valuables.

A number of vehicles have been ransacked and broken into over the last few days, police say. Most of the break-ins happened on Steward, Evencrest, and Summee. They say it's been happening in the early morning hours.

Police say a white vehicle is a suspect in the incidents.

Mt. Healthy is asking people in the area not to leave anything of value in their vehicles including loose change, electronics, or packages.

Police say the thieves are also opening vehicle trunks as well. They're advising people to park in well-lit areas, leave their porch lights on, and report any suspicious vehicles or people to police at 513-825-2280.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.