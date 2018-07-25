Mt. Healthy police warn of vehicle, trunk break-ins

"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.Full Story >
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.Full Story >
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.Full Story >
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.Full Story >
A Phoenix girl missing since 1994 has been found. Aleacia Stancil disappeared without a trace nearly 24 years ago, leaving police with few clues.Full Story >
A Phoenix girl missing since 1994 has been found. Aleacia Stancil disappeared without a trace nearly 24 years ago, leaving police with few clues.Full Story >
Supervisors said they were reluctant to punish the woman because they thought she had a medical condition that caused her to fall asleep.Full Story >
Supervisors said they were reluctant to punish the woman because they thought she had a medical condition that caused her to fall asleep.Full Story >
A woman left her child in a hot car while she went to have a drink on National Tequila Day, according to police.Full Story >
A woman left her child in a hot car while she went to have a drink on National Tequila Day, according to police.Full Story >