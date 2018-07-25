Why so many snack food recalls? Blame whey - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Why so many snack food recalls? Blame whey

Whey powder possibly tainted with Salmonella has been linked to a number of recalls. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Whey powder possibly tainted with Salmonella has been linked to a number of recalls. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(CNN) – Certain brands of Goldfish crackers are the latest products that have been added to a growing recall list hitting snack foods particularly hard.

The Food and Drug Administration says the string of recalls are due to Salmonella concerns.

And a powdered milk supplier is behind that large recall involving several popular snacks.

Pepperidge farms is voluntarily recalling four varieties of the Goldfish crackers, after a supplier notified the company that its whey powder used in the seasoning could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Ritz crackers are a victim, too.

The Ritz Cracker Company is recalling 16 varieties of cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits, saying the whey protein it used could also be contaminated with the bacteria.

And some sweet snacks are also being pulled from store shelves.

Flowers Foods recalled Swiss Rolls after learning the same supplier's whey powder could lead to illness. The rolls are sold under a half-dozen brands, including Walmart's Great Value.

Even chicken dinners have been affected. Pinnacle Foods is pulling "Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Boneless Chicken Wyngz." They said the whey protein used to thicken the sauce could be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported, and the recall is just a precaution.

The companies urge consumers to throw out the recalled products or return them to the store for a refund.

The FDA said more recalls could be issued once all manufacturers that use the whey protein in their products are identified.

Salmonella usually lives inside raw poultry, but food safety experts say dry goods can also become contaminated.

That's because the milk used to make the whey protein can become contaminated during the manufacturing process.

