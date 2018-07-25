Attorney appeals Brock Turner's conviction with 'outercourse' argument

Brock Turner was discovered with his clothes on by two witnesses back in January 2015 while his victim, who goes by Emily Doe, was partially nude. (Source: KGO/CNN)

SAN JOSE, CA (KGO/CNN) - His case made headlines across the country two years ago, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, his attorney was back in court with an argument that Brock Turner's conviction should be overturned.

Attorney Eric Multhaup used a new word he hopes will ultimately overturn Turner's sexual assault conviction: Outercourse.

It stumped the panel of three appellate justices, who asked for an explanation. Attorney Eric Multhaup said it was gratification with clothes on.

His point was that Turner was discovered with his clothes on by two witnesses back in January 2015 while his victim, who goes by Emily Doe, was partially nude.

The attorney says there was no intent on Turner's part to rape the victim.

The three justices, two women and one man, allotted 15 minutes for Turner's attorney to speak and allotted the same time for Deputy State Attorney General Alisa Carlile, who said that sufficient evidence had been presented to the jury to reach a verdict "beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Turner was sentenced to six months in county jail and given three months probation.

However, he was released in September 2016 after just three months.

Critics called the sentence too lenient.

Protests were lodged against trial Judge Aaron Persky and a successful recall election removed him from the bench in June.

Turner was a 19-year-old Stanford freshman in 2015 when the crime was committed.

The victim was 22.

Neither attorney would comment or do interviews with reporters as they left the office tower that houses the Sixth District Court of Appeals.

It's the role of the appellate court to see if any errors were made during the trial that would have impacted the outcome.

The three appellate justices will now have 90 days to render their decision.

