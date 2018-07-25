Articles of impeachment filed against Rod Rosenstein

The impeachment proceedings against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were initiated by GOP lawmakers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(RNN) - Articles of impeachment have been filed against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The resolution was filed by Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, according to a release by Jordan's office.

GOP lawmakers have threatened impeachment against the deputy attorney general on numerous occasions over the past few months. They have expressed anger with Rosenstein's lack of cooperation in providing documents related to the Russia investigation to Congress.

“The DOJ is keeping information from Congress. Enough is enough," Jordan said in the release. "It’s time to hold Mr. Rosenstein accountable for blocking Congress’s constitutional oversight role.”

Rosenstein is the top Justice Department official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe last year.

Meadows criticized Rosenstein and said under his direction "the agency has made every effort to obstruct legitimate attempts of Congressional oversight."

I just filed a resolution with @Jim_Jordan and several colleagues to impeach Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight--even defying multiple Congressional subpoenas.



We have had enough. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 25, 2018

Democrats have argued the focus on Rosenstein is an attempt to broadly undermine the Mueller investigation.

The resolution had nine cosponsors, though notably not influential Republicans such as Trey Gowdy, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Bob Goodlatte, chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers will also soon leave Washington for a recess, meaning no vote would be imminent - if the resolution made its way through procedural hurdles to a vote.

Actually impeaching Rosenstein faces a high bar. It would require a vote in favor from a majority of the House and two-thirds of the Senate.

