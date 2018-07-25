Articles of impeachment filed against Rod Rosenstein - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Articles of impeachment filed against Rod Rosenstein

The impeachment proceedings against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were initiated by GOP lawmakers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The impeachment proceedings against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were initiated by GOP lawmakers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(RNN) - Articles of impeachment have been filed against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The resolution was filed by Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, according to a release by Jordan's office.

GOP lawmakers have threatened impeachment against the deputy attorney general on numerous occasions over the past few months. They have expressed anger with Rosenstein's lack of cooperation in providing documents related to the Russia investigation to Congress.

“The DOJ is keeping information from Congress. Enough is enough," Jordan said in the release. "It’s time to hold Mr. Rosenstein accountable for blocking Congress’s constitutional oversight role.”

Rosenstein is the top Justice Department official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe last year. 

Meadows criticized Rosenstein and said under his direction "the agency has made every effort to obstruct legitimate attempts of Congressional oversight."

Democrats have argued the focus on Rosenstein is an attempt to broadly undermine the Mueller investigation.

The resolution had nine cosponsors, though notably not influential Republicans such as Trey Gowdy, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Bob Goodlatte, chair of the House Judiciary Committee. 

Lawmakers will also soon leave Washington for a recess, meaning no vote would be imminent - if the resolution made its way through procedural hurdles to a vote.

Actually impeaching Rosenstein faces a high bar. It would require a vote in favor from a majority of the House and two-thirds of the Senate.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump tweets US, EU 'love each other!'

    The Latest: Trump tweets US, EU 'love each other!'

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:34:21 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 00:17:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump greets supporters after arriving at the Kansas City International Airport to attend the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump greets supporters after arriving at the Kansas City International Airport to attend the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.
    President Donald Trump is calling China "vicious" on trade and says it is targeting U.S. farmers specifically because "they know I love & respect" them.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is calling China "vicious" on trade and says it is targeting U.S. farmers specifically because "they know I love & respect" them.Full Story >

  • Trump tape a turning point in legal game of cat-and-mouse

    Trump tape a turning point in legal game of cat-and-mouse

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-07-25 10:57:20 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 00:17:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn after stepping off Marine One at the White House, in Washington. Trump was recorded by his longtime personal la...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn after stepping off Marine One at the White House, in Washington. Trump was recorded by his longtime personal la...
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with...Full Story >
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'.Full Story >

  • US won't recognize Crimea annexation; Trump-Putin II delayed

    US won't recognize Crimea annexation; Trump-Putin II delayed

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:11:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 00:17:22 GMT
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is taking a tough line on Russia and its actions in Ukraine as skeptical lawmakers are set to demand specifics from him on President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian leader...Full Story >
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is taking a tough line on Russia and its actions in Ukraine as skeptical lawmakers are set to demand specifics from him on President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly