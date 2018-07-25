Lakota local, Clermont Northeastern adding School Resource Officer this fall

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office assigned Deputy Ryan Patton, an 18-year veteran, to become the SRO for Clermont Northeastern Schools for the 2018-2019 school year (Clermont County Sheriff)

Safety is the top priority for two Greater Cincinnati school districts.

Lakota Local and Clermont Northeastern School Districts are adding resource officers this fall.

Both districts made the announcement Wednesday.

“The decision to hire additional school resource officers is one that we stand behind as a school board,” said Lakota school board President Julie Shaffer. “The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. Each school campus will now have a dedicated officer helping to keep our students safe.”

Lakota is adding eight additional officers for the upcoming school year, bringing their total number to 18. The district has 20 schools but only 18 campuses so the additional number of officers will allow one for each campus full-time, officials say.

"In our 5-year forecast we’ve already planned for additional security within our 5-year forecast. So, and with that we really have no issue from a budget standpoint to support this initiative." said Chief Operations Officer Chris Passarge.

Officials say the decision to add more officers comes after the school board met July 23 to discuss school safety and security matters.

Lakota more than tripled the number of school resource officers to 10 after the passage of the 2013 levy, school officials say.

"We have regular safety meetings and they’re all included in that. They talk to each other and they collaborate together. We’re all on the same team, we’re all here for the same mission of protecting our staff and students." said Passarge

The officers are made up of members of the Butler County Sheriff's Office and West Chester Police Department. Officials say the current officers have been dividing their time between the districts 23 buildings.

Lakota has also planned other safety initiatives.

This past school year, the district announced the SaferSchools Ohio anonymous tip line, a 24-hour tip line for concerned students, parents, and people in the community to share information with the school and police. They also implemented a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program called Hope Squad in their high school buildings in the spring.

Lakota will also be introducing a new visitor management system called 'Raptor' this fall.

Clermont Northeast announced they would be getting their first School Resource Officer this fall on their Facebook page.

Officials say they've entered into a three-year, 10-month a year, contract with the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The Board of Clermont County Commissioners approved the additional funding which will cover the two months of the deputies salary.

Officials say this contract will allow one one deputy to be a full-time School Resource Officer at Clermont Northeastern Schools. The deputy will be assigned to the main campus at 2792 U.S. 50 in Batavia and will cover all three school buildings.

Officials say the officer assigned to the schools is Deputy Ryan Patton who is an 18-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

