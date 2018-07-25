Trashed house in neighborhood causes homeowners distress

Neighbors of the Kellywood Avenue home say the renters who lived there were evicted and someone threw their stuff outside (FOX19 NOW)

The Price Hill neighborhood house's yard is littered with trash, furniture, and other items since Monday (FOX19 NOW)

The mess left in the front and back yards of a home on Kellywood Avenue has neighbors upset.

The property has been littered with trash, furniture, and other items since Monday.

Neighbors say the renters who lived there were evicted and someone threw all their stuff outside.

"It's trashed and there's a strong odor of urine coming from the house," said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

The property owner, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and the Cincinnati Public Health Department have not yet commented on a request for find out who is responsible for the clean-up.

Victoria Bostic lives next door to the home and wants something done as soon as possible.

"It's terrible, it's terrible. I mean it was worse, it was worse," said Bostic.

Both neighbors are worried about rats and mice making a home for themselves.

Other neighbors are also worried about coyotes being attracted to the mess because there's a wooded area behind the street they all live on.

"I just hope we can get the city to respond better to the concerns of the people in this neighborhood," said a person who's lived in the area for 13 years.

