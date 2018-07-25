FBI turns to Fitbit data in search for missing Iowa student

The FBI is joining the search for a missing University of Iowa student, 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. (Source: Family Photos/KCRG/KCCI via CNN)

(CNN) – The FBI is turning to technology for clues about a missing University of Iowa student.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts disappeared a week ago while out jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa, about an hour east of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports that several FBI agents are working on forensics that involved technology connected to cellphones, social media and Fitbit – which Tibbett is known to wear while jogging.

"We are getting a lot of information back from that process. We are very hopeful with the electronic data we are getting back," said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. "We are relying on the FBI heavily because it's an ever-changing world in technology."

The FBI said investigators are focusing on areas where she's gone in the past.

"She is a creature of habit and went the same routes, so we’re going back and covering those areas and interviewing people again," Mortvedt said.

Jake Tibbetts, her brother, is apparently the last member of her family to see her.

He said he dropped her off at her boyfriend's house last Wednesday.

"You never think you're going to see your sister on a poster with a missing sign right across it," Jake Tibbets said. "I've been through every possible scenario a billion times and I can never land on one. That's the toughest part."

Dalton Jack, the missing student's boyfriend, said he's the one who noticed something wasn't right.

"I'm the one who threw red flags that she was missing. She hadn't called in," Jack said. "I looked at my phone and noticed that I had texted her 'good morning' that morning, and she hadn't opened it, so I got a hold of all her friends and family."

Tibbett's mother, Laura Calderwood, said she was fairly certain that her daughter had made it home from her run.

