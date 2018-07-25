New computer scam threatens to expose 'embarrassing' information about users

Krebs Security says a new scam is making its rounds threatening to expose embarrassing video of computer users recorded from their webcam (Pixabay/file)

Be careful what you open when you check your email.

A new blackmail scam is circulating with a terrifying message.

Simply Money says the email tells users their computer has been hacked and the user is being recorded through their web cam. The 'hacker' theatens to expose potentially embarrassing behavior if the user doesn't pay up.

Convincing details are also part of the email to make the threat scarier, Simply Money says.

Krebs Security researchers say the scam first surfaced earlier in July and is spreading fast.

Krebs says the victim gets an email from a hacker who says he’s gotten into his computer, and used the victim’s webcam to record a video of that person watching porn. The hacker says they’ll release that video to all of the victim’s contacts, unless they pay a ransom.

To make the threat seem real, Krebs says the hacker will include a real password previously tied to the victim's email address.

Krebs researchers say those passwords were likely stolen in database breaches, like those at Yahoo, eBay, Sony Playstation and other companies.

The security site says hackers know many people keep the same passwords for years, and use them on several different sites.

Simply Money says your best protection is to share passwords between sites, and use hard-to-guess ones.They also suggest to use two-factor authentication whenever possible.

If you receive one, Simply Money says don't respond or click on any links. They suggest to call a local FBI agent and let them know.

