Large semi fire shuts down lanes of I-75 in NKY

A large semi truck fire blocked all lanes of I-75 southbound near Buttermilk Pike Wednesday night (FOX19 NOW)

A vehicle fire has all lanes of Interstate 75 shut down in northern Kentucky.

The vehicle is a semi truck that is engulfed in flames on southbound I-75 near Buttermilk Pike.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night and began working to put the fire out.

It's unknown how long lanes of the interstate will be closed or what caused the fire.

Dispatchers say there are no injuries reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as it develops.

