CPS, 3CDC fight over parking spaces

Some members at Cincinnati Public Schools feel like 3CDC is trying to put the brakes on an understanding they thought they had.

The issue is Parking.

Right now, the district leases parking spaces at the Washington Park garage from 3CDC. They take up 200 spaces which allow their teachers to park for free.



The two organizations signed a contract agreement five years ago which offers the district space at a reduced rate.

Now, that contract is up, and 3CDC is providing only 50 spaces with a 40 percent price hike.



"We were informed of their interest in reducing the number of parking spaces within the past week or so," said School Cincinnati Public Schools Board President Carolyn Jones.



She generated a letter to the City Council. It reads in part, 'We consider this proposal a breach of the original contract."

July 25, 2018 Dear City Council Members, I am writing to you today on behalf of the Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education to resolve a crucial issue regarding parking for the teachers and staff of the School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA). Five years ago, CPS and 3CDC executed a contract for purchase of 200 parking spaces in the Washington Park Garage near SCPA. In May 2018, 3CDC proposed a new contract to SCPA that reduces the number of parking spaces available for CPS to purchase at Washington Park Garage to 50 spots, and proposes a rate increase of approximately 40 percent. These altered conditions are unacceptable, and we consider this proposal a breach of the initial verbal agreement. The initial agreement was for CPS to purchase 200 parking spaces – perpetually - presuming SCPA remained in its current location. Accordingly, CPS is proposing that 3CDC honor its initial agreement by providing the 200 parking spaces for $95,000 perpetually; we are willing to consider a 3 percent per year annual increase. Our need for these spaces for our teachers and staff has not changed. It is critical that the District maintains the stability, convenience and, most importantly, safety for its employees – which is why we feel strongly that our original agreement must be honored. Further, these increased rates were not contemplated in the District’s 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget. 3CDC’s alternative suggestion to utilize the WCET garage is unacceptable from a safety standpoint, as well as short sighted, considering the development changes that will be occurring with the construction of the FC Cincinnati Stadium. We believe CPS has been a full partner with the City and 3CDC over the years – and one of the earliest partners in the resurgence of OTR. CPS built the SCPA building at the corner of Race and Central Parkway to serve as the “Gateway to OTR.” Further, CPS initiated a land swap of the Washington Park Elementary property to the City at a generous rate. CPS also purchased Mercer Commons, and ended up selling that property to 3CDC at a favorable rate. Additionally, at the urging of the OTR community, and at significant expense to CPS, we renovated the Rothenberg Academy building. By renovating instead of rebuilding, we abdicated the 25 percent cost sharing the State of Ohio would have provided for the construction of a new school building; ultimately, renovating Rothenberg was nearly double the cost of what a new building would have been. Many people in the public were critical of CPS at the time we made these decisions, but we did so as a strong partner with the City and in the interest of the entire Cincinnati community. As we renegotiate the 1999 Tax Abatement Agreement, we hope to have the cooperative relationship that CPS and the City have enjoyed in the past. As a public-private partnership funded in part by the City, we expect 3CDC will be a true community partner with CPS with regard to this contract continuance. We require a resolution prior to August 13, 2018, when our teachers and staff return to work in the building. Sincerely, Carolyn Jones President CPS Board of Education



School Board member Mike Moroski feels 3CDC wants too much money. He is hoping they will agree to what was established 5 years ago.



Over the last 5 years, the school has paid 95,000 a year for 200 spots. A 40 percent increase for those same spots could cost as much as $133,000.



Moroski said the district is willing to negotiate. But not at 40 percent more.



"The district's position is we are willing to pay 95,000 a year for the spots with a 3 percent increase per year," Moroski said.



We did speak to 3CDC by phone. They told us the district got a reduced rate for those parking spots and that contract has experienced.



"It would be difficult to find the money because it's not there right now," Moroski said.



When we called 3CDC they had left for the day otherwise they said they would have done an on-camera interview.



The school was offered parking spaces by 3CDC at the WCET parking garage, but school officials said they are concerned about safety.

