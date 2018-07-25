2 Confederate statues moved to Lexington cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's second-largest city has moved two Confederate statues to the Lexington Cemetery.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the statues of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, a Confederate secretary of war, were moved late Tuesday to the Lexington Cemetery. The action came about eight months after the statues were removed from downtown Lexington and placed in storage.
The statues were fixtures in downtown Lexington for more than 130 years before the city removed them. The Lexington Fayette-Urban County Council voted last August to remove the statues days after violent protests at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Both men are buried at the cemetery, which will have access to a fund started at the Blue Grass Community Foundation for maintenance.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
