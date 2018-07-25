Emotional testimony expected from relatives of serial killer's victims

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

More emotional testimony is expected Thursday from relatives of the girls and women murdered by serial killer Anthony Kirkland as the trial on his re-sentencing continues.

Opening statements began Wednesday as Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters seeks the death penalty once again for the man convicted in a 2010 jury trial of killing two women and two young teens between 2006-2009.

Those victims were Esme Kenney, 13, Casonya Crawford, 14, Kimya Rolison, 25, and Mary Jo Newton, 45.

Esme was the last girl he killed. It was her brutal rape and murder that finally led to police taking Kirkland into custody and getting a 9-hour confession out of him for all four killings to keep him locked up for good.

Kirkland was sentenced to life in prison for the women's murders and then sentenced to death for what he did to Esme and Casonya.

His convictions stand, but the state's top court tossed out Kirkland's death sentence and ordered a re-sentencing due to statements Deters made during closing arguments.

Now, a new jury will decide if Kirkland should be put to death or allowed to live.

Even his own attorney says he should never be a free man again.

Before testimony began Wednesday, jurors traveled to Winton Hills reservoir.

They viewed the place where Kirkland beat, raped and killed Esme on March 7, 2009.

Esme's mother, Lisa Kenney, will provide video testimony we are expected to hear Thursday, along with video testimony from Kimya's father, Gary Rolison.

Casonya's grandmother took the stand Wednesday.

Deters also will play Kirkland's taped 9-hour confession to Cincinnati police.

The defense says they will call medical professionals and Kirkland himself to the stand.

They will argue he should be permitted to spend the rest of his life in prison because he was abused as a child and suffers mental illness.

