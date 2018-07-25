Emotional testimony expected from relatives of serial killer's victims

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
District Attorney John Champion will not file criminal charges against the officers who shot and killed a man when they served a warrant at the wrong house.Full Story >
District Attorney John Champion will not file criminal charges against the officers who shot and killed a man when they served a warrant at the wrong house.Full Story >
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office made a huge drug bust involving over 6 men during an on-going investigation, according to a news release.Full Story >
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office made a huge drug bust involving over 6 men during an on-going investigation, according to a news release.Full Story >
A Collierville man who simply stopped for gas was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint Monday night. What’s worse is that he was on his way to the hospital when it all happened.Full Story >
A Collierville man who simply stopped for gas was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint Monday night. What’s worse is that he was on his way to the hospital when it all happened.Full Story >
A south Alabama sheriff wants the state to close a prison facility where three inmates escaped in 24 hours.Full Story >
A south Alabama sheriff wants the state to close a prison facility where three inmates escaped in 24 hours.Full Story >
Cincinnati police released disturbing, profanity-laced 911 calls from a man who talks about mass killings with dispatchers.Full Story >
Cincinnati police released disturbing, profanity-laced 911 calls from a man who talks about mass killings with dispatchers.Full Story >