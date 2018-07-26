Injured trucker won't face trial in Ohio crash that killed 3 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Injured trucker won't face trial in Ohio crash that killed 3

EATON, Ohio (AP) - An Indiana truck driver charged in a crash that killed a southwestern Ohio couple and their 3-year-old daughter has been found by doctors to be incompetent to stand trial because of brain damage after being seriously hurt in the collision.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports a Preble County judge said Wednesday he had no choice but to dismiss charges against the driver from Centerville, Indiana.

The September crash occurred about 10 miles from there, in the Ohio village of Camden. Authorities say the tractor-trailer ran a red light and struck a car, killing Camden residents Melissa and Schon Hudson and their daughter, Emerie.

The couple had two older children who weren't in the car.

Authorities said the truck also hit two other cars. Those drivers were treated at the scene.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

