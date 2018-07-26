Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.Full Story >
The feud between Trump and his onetime legal "fixer," Michael Cohen, escalated when an audio recording of their 2016 pre-election conversation was released Tuesday by Cohen.Full Story >
The hackers had the capability to cause mass blackouts, but chose not to, instead focusing more on reconnaissance, according to officials.Full Story >
The impeachment proceedings were launched by Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North CarolinaFull Story >
It's unknown if the transmitter was in the ball given to Trump, or if it was removed.Full Story >
The proposed upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House has been pushed back.Full Story >
The star was reportedly destroyed with a pick axe.Full Story >
The Republican-controlled House is moving forward with a spending bill that eliminates new funding for election security grants to states.Full Story >
It is unclear whether there will be enough support in the party to pass the impeachment resolution, as Republican leaders have not signed on to the effort and are unlikely to back it.Full Story >
The House has approved a $716 billion defense policy bill that would give the military a 2.6 percent pay hike, the largest in nine years.Full Story >
Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.Full Story >
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfFull Story >
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentFull Story >
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactFull Story >
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionFull Story >
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'Full Story >
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >
