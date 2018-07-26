Father alleges unsupervised baby choked to death at daycare

The sheriff’s department and the Department of Children’s Services are investigating.

A family friend identified the twins as Elijah (left) and Elyssa, who would have turned 2 in August. (Source: GoFundMe)

Michael Carter Donnell, 6 months, had just learned how to roll over, his parents said. (Source: Family photos/KABB/WOAI/CNN)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KABB/WOAI/CNN) – Police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy at a Texas daycare, where his parents believe the baby choked on his own vomit.

Richard Donnell says the nightmare began Monday afternoon when the Our Little Hopes & Dreams Christian Learning Center, where his 6-month-old son Michael Carter Donnell attended daycare, called him to say the little boy was unresponsive.

Daycare staff also called 911, according to police, and began life-saving techniques, including CPR. But it was too late: Michael Carter was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We were about to do some nice, happy things, and now, we have to bury our little boy. It's just tough,” Donnell said.

According to his father, young Michael Carter had just learned how to roll over, and the boy’s parents warned the daycare’s staff that he would often throw up while doing so.

"He just started rolling over, and every time he's on his stomach, he throws up a little bit. We let them know that - don't let him be on his stomach, and that's exactly what happened,” Donnell said.

He believes the baby was left unsupervised and that he rolled over and choked.

"It looks like he just choked on all his vomit, and it just looks like nobody was watching him at the time he was suffering,” Donnell said.

Police say they are actively investigating and questioning daycare staff, who have been cooperative.

A director at the daycare says the entire staff is in shock over the loss of Michael Carter, and they are trying to figure out what happened as well.

Police are waiting on autopsy results to help determine how they proceed in the case.

