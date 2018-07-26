Man explodes small bomb outside US Embassy in Beijing - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man explodes small bomb outside US Embassy in Beijing

Chinese paramilitary police march in formation past the site of an incident near the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Chinese paramilitary police march in formation past the site of an incident near the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

  • Also on FOX19.comMore>>

  • The Latest: Police say man injured setting off embassy blast

    The Latest: Police say man injured setting off embassy blast

    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 07:21:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-07-26 10:36:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Officials and security personnel stand near the site of reported blast outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. A fire or possible explosion appears to have taken place outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on T...(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Officials and security personnel stand near the site of reported blast outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. A fire or possible explosion appears to have taken place outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on T...
    Chinese police say the explosion outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself.Full Story >
    Chinese police say the explosion outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself.Full Story >

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - A man exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, injuring only himself, according to police and an embassy spokesperson.

Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy shortly after the incident. Apart from a heightened security presence, the scene outside appeared to be normal by early afternoon.

The Beijing Police Department posted a statement on its website identifying the suspect only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was 26 years old and a native of Tongliao city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia. He was injured on the hand by the explosive device, which was made from fireworks and was detonated at about 1 p.m., police said.

There was no word on a motive and the statement said the investigation was continuing.

No damage was done to embassy property and no other injuries were recorded, a U.S. embassy spokesperson said, speaking on customary condition of anonymity.

Only one person was involved and police responded to the situation, the spokesperson said.

Neither the police nor the embassy had any comment on a report by the ruling Communist Party newspaper Global Times that said officers had earlier removed a women from outside the embassy who had sprayed gasoline on herself in a "suspected attempt at self-immolation" at around 11 a.m.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese citizens.

On weekdays, large lines of visa applicants form outside the embassy, which sits in a busy corner of the city with numerous diplomatic facilities as well as hotels and stores.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Betsy Devos' yacht set adrift by vandals

    Betsy Devos' yacht set adrift by vandals

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:10:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:03:36 GMT

    Betsy DeVos' family owns 10 yachts, according the Toledo Blade.

    Full Story >

    Betsy DeVos' family owns 10 yachts, according the Toledo Blade.

    Full Story >

  • 11 House Republicans seek impeachment of DOJ's Rosenstein

    11 House Republicans seek impeachment of DOJ's Rosenstein

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:22:14 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:02:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of 11 House Republicans have introduced articles ...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of 11 House Republicans have introduced articles ...

    It is unclear whether there will be enough support in the party to pass the impeachment resolution, as Republican leaders have not signed on to the effort and are unlikely to back it.

    Full Story >

    It is unclear whether there will be enough support in the party to pass the impeachment resolution, as Republican leaders have not signed on to the effort and are unlikely to back it.

    Full Story >

  • White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:02:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.Full Story >
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly