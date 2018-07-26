Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing

The feud between Trump and his onetime legal "fixer," Michael Cohen, escalated when an audio recording of their 2016 pre-election conversation was released Tuesday by Cohen.Full Story >
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationFull Story >
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleFull Story >
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringFull Story >
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersFull Story >
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'Full Story >
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyFull Story >
