Girl Scouts stress 'girl power' in new recruitment efforts

Safety is the top priority for two Greater Cincinnati school districts.Full Story >
Safety is the top priority for two Greater Cincinnati school districts.Full Story >
A homicide investigation is underway in Millvale Thursday morning.Full Story >
A homicide investigation is underway in Millvale Thursday morning.Full Story >
The Bengals are kicking off the 2018 season with a new campaign – Seize The DEY. SFull Story >
The Bengals are kicking off the 2018 season with a new campaign – Seize The DEY. SFull Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
The jury in the re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer traveled Wednesday to the murder scene of his youngest and final victim.Full Story >
Bengals training camp begins Thursday.Full Story >
Bengals training camp begins Thursday.Full Story >
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfFull Story >
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfFull Story >
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentFull Story >
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentFull Story >
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactFull Story >
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactFull Story >
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsFull Story >
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionFull Story >
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionFull Story >
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'Full Story >
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'Full Story >
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseFull Story >
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himFull Story >