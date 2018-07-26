Breastfeeding mother says doctor made her cover up in OR office - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

SALEM, OR (KOIN/CNN) – An Oregon mother says she was humiliated by her doctor when she tried to breastfeed in the exam room, and he forced her to cover herself, claiming it was a clinic policy.

When mother of three Jennifer Howard had her first appointment at the Salem Clinic in June to ask about postpartum depression, she took her baby with her.

During the office visit, 3-month-old Evelyn got hungry and started crying.

"I did what any mom would do: I pick her up and attempt to nurse her," Howard said.

But Howard says her new primary care doctor stopped her.

"He asked me if I had a cover, and I was a little surprised," she said.

The mother asked the doctor to clarify.

"And he said, 'Yes, to cover yourself while you're breastfeeding.' I said, 'Well, no doctor has ever asked me to do that before,' and he said, 'Well, it's a rule we have to prevent lawsuits from something inappropriate,'" Howard said.

Howard searched through her diaper bag for some kind of cover.

"And he comes over to me and takes it out of my hand and proceeds to hold it up and shield me while I got my baby latched, and then, he took it and covered me and my baby with it," Howard said.

The appointment continued, but Howard was upset by the doctor’s actions.

"It was humiliating, honestly. I'm just trying to feed my baby. I'm not doing anything that should be hidden. He could have gotten a nurse if he was uncomfortable. He could have simply excused himself and left the room," she said.

After the appointment, Howard called patient services, and the woman she spoke with told her there was no breastfeeding policy.

The mother filed a verbal complaint and asked to switch doctors because she wasn’t comfortable. On July 9, she received a letter saying that after review, they would not allow her to see a different doctor.

Howard decided to go public with her story because of the stigma around breastfeeding.

"Parenting is hard enough as it is, and we don't need this. Women don't need this," she said.

Howard said she’s also filed a complaint with the Oregon Medical Board.

Under Oregon law, women have the right to breastfeed in public, and no one can require a woman to cover up.

