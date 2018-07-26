Whiskey industry leaders to discuss concerns about tariffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Anti-tariff talk will be flowing as leading whiskey associations meet in Kentucky to discuss how trade disputes could hurt their industry.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says leaders of eight whiskey groups worldwide are meeting in Louisville. The whiskey summit comes as industry officials worry that trade tensions could escalate - with their products caught in the crosshairs.

KDA President Eric Gregory says the goal is to forge a united strategy in making a case to world leaders in promoting free and fair trade. Participants include groups representing the Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky industries and spirits producers in Japan, Canada and Europe.

Trade disputes have resulted in tariffs imposed in some key overseas markets for American whiskey makers.

Summit participants plan to discuss their concerns at an event Thursday afternoon.

