Bengals training camp begins Thursday.

Gates open at the main entrance to Paul Brown Stadium at 2:30 p.m. and practice starts at 3 p.m.

Several practices are scheduled through Aug. 11.

They are free and open to the public with no passes required.

The first 53 fans who show their Fifth Third Bank Bengals credit card will get to watch practices from reserved seats and take home a Bengals seat cushion.

The giveaway is good for all practice sessions except Family Day on Aug. 4.

Fans are permitted to bring soft-sided coolers with food and unopened water bottles.

Preseason games start Aug. 9 ahead of the start of the regular NFL season Sept. 9.

The Bengals first game game at Paul Brown Stadium will be Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s the start of #Bengals training camp. I’m excited to be inside Paul Brown Stadium and the players home locker. I’ll be giving you a behind the scenes look all morning long on @FOX19! #NFL #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/eXmcoQBVx1 — Deborah Linz (@deborah_linz) July 26, 2018

