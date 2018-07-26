Police: Man under arrest tried to buy freedom with doughnuts

Matthew Rosenberg, 25, was charged with attempted bribery after allegedly offering doughnuts in exchange for his freedom to multiple police officers. (Source: Pixabay, File)

FREDERICK, MD (RNN) – After police arrested a 25-year-old, he told them he worked at Krispy Kreme and promised them doughnuts if they let him “just go home,” according to charging documents.

Matthew Rosenberg, 25, is charged with attempting to bribe a public employee and resisting arrest after police detained him and another man July 19, the Frederick News-Post reports.

According to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court, Rosenberg and the other man were approached by detectives as they were walking down the street, looking into parked cars.

Officer Michael Murphy believed the two were looking for items worth stealing, Sgt. Jonathan Shatlock told the News-Post.

When police tried to detain them, Rosenberg tried to walk away, and a struggle ensued between the suspect and police.

Ultimately, Rosenberg was arrested. He had an air pistol and a small bag of marijuana at the time, according to the documents.

Then, the encounter took a turn when the 25-year-old told officers he worked for Krispy Kreme, and if they let him go, he’d get them doughnuts.

Shatlock told the News-Post Rosenberg made the offer repeatedly to multiple officers.

“I believe that he was serious. He also offered another officer money to let him go free,” Shatlock said.

Rosenberg was released after signing a written promise to appear in court, according to court records.

If convicted of the misdemeanor attempted bribery, he could be sentenced to two to 12 years in prison and/or receive a fine from between $100 to $5,000.

The man detained along with Rosenberg was not charged with a crime, the News-Post reports.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.