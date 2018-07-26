Bengals launch new campaign: 'Seize the Dey'

The Cincinnati Bengals are launching a new campaign this season: "Seize the Dey." Photo: Cincinnati Bengals Facebook)

The Bengals are kicking off the 2018 season with a new campaign – Seize The DEY.

Seize The DEY shows how players and fans come together on game day at Paul Brown Stadium, capturing the emotions and rituals leading up to kickoff.

The campaign is being featured across multiple platforms, including TV and radio, billboards, digital banners, tickets, stadium graphics, social media and merchandise.

It launched with a 60-second spot that shows a combination of players and fans arriving at the stadium, getting ready, warming up and taking the field.

The Bengals partnered with hip hop group Nappy Roots to feature their song “Good Day” in the spot.

A variety of Bengals players will be highlighted in spots throughout the season, including Andy Dalton, A.J. Green, Carlos Dunlap, Dre Kirkpatrick, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and Billy Price,

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #SeizeTheDEY to share their favorite game day rituals for a chance to be featured on Bengals.com.

