Homicide investigators respond to Millvale after man found down

A man was found fatally shot on Millvale Court Thursday morning. (FOX19 NOW)

Homicide investigators are on scene after a man was found dead in Millvale Thursday morning.

Cincinnati fire crews responded to a report of a man down in the 2300 block of Millvale Court about 6:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they told dispatchers the man had been shot.

Police responded and said the victim has died.

A police spokesman said the case is a death investigation at this point and a news release would be out later with more information.

