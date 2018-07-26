Homicide investigators respond to Millvale after man found down - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Homicide investigators respond to Millvale after man found down

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man was found fatally shot on Millvale Court Thursday morning. (FOX19 NOW) A man was found fatally shot on Millvale Court Thursday morning. (FOX19 NOW)
MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) -

Homicide investigators are on scene after a man was found dead in Millvale Thursday morning.

Cincinnati fire crews responded to a report of a man down in the 2300 block of Millvale Court about 6:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they told dispatchers the man had been shot.

Police responded and said the victim has died.

A police spokesman said the case is a death investigation at this point and a news release would be out later with more information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing

    Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:11:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:37:24 GMT
    Chinese paramilitary police march in formation past the site of an incident near the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)Chinese paramilitary police march in formation past the site of an incident near the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

    No damage was done to embassy property and no other injuries were recorded, a U.S. embassy spokesperson said

    Full Story >

    No damage was done to embassy property and no other injuries were recorded, a U.S. embassy spokesperson said

    Full Story >

  • Girl Scouts stress 'girl power' in new recruitment efforts

    Girl Scouts stress 'girl power' in new recruitment efforts

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:36:36 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:34:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Ket Davis reaches for an arrow during an archery session at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Ket Davis reaches for an arrow during an archery session at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment...
    Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment.Full Story >
    Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment.Full Story >

  • Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:34:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    Full Story >

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly