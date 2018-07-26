Woman cheats death as sinkhole swallows vehicle in CO

Police said if Ashley Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived. (Source: Ashley Marisch/KMGH/CNN)

SHERIDAN, CO (KMGH/CNN) - A woman is counting her blessings after her SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole on Tuesday.

Cell phone video shows the sinkhole swallowing up Ashley Marisch's Rav 4.

Marisch sent a photo of the SUV in the water, and though she didn't want to talk on camera, she said in a statement, "I am feeling very overwhelmed and still in shock, but most of all, I feel blessed and am thankful that I had a guardian angel there to get me out of the car. I hope he knows how grateful I am that he was there to help me."

Police say if Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived.

"That water was so high in that sinkhole, once her car went down the hole, that car was already submerging and the water was rushing pretty good. And I don't really see how we could have done anything to get a person out of that." Sheridan Police Department Sgt. Greg Miller said.

The sinkhole is estimated to be 15 feet deep, and officials said it was caused when the pipe under the street gave way.

A storm Tuesday caused an estimated 2.5 inches of rain to fall in 30 minutes, what officials described as a "100-year event" that may have caused pipe failure.

This is the second time in about three years that a sinkhole opened up at the same intersection.

As work crews recovered the car, bystanders watched in awe.

"It makes me feel like I don't want to drive on this road. Take the back roads." said business owner Cindy Calbert.

