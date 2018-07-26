Woman cheats death as sinkhole swallows vehicle in CO

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.Full Story >
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.Full Story >
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.Full Story >
Police said if Ashley Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.Full Story >
Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.Full Story >
Betsy DeVos' family owns 10 yachts, according the Toledo Blade.Full Story >
This bear family can’t get enough of a family’s backyard fountain.Full Story >
Debris from a failed engine blew out a window on the jet, nearly sucking passenger Jennifer Riordan out of the plane.Full Story >