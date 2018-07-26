Woman cheats death as sinkhole swallows vehicle in CO - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman cheats death as sinkhole swallows vehicle in CO

Police said if Ashley Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived. (Source: Ashley Marisch/KMGH/CNN) Police said if Ashley Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived. (Source: Ashley Marisch/KMGH/CNN)

SHERIDAN, CO (KMGH/CNN) - A woman is counting her blessings after her SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole on Tuesday.

Cell phone video shows the sinkhole swallowing up Ashley Marisch's Rav 4.

Marisch sent a photo of the SUV in the water, and though she didn't want to talk on camera, she said in a statement, "I am feeling very overwhelmed and still in shock, but most of all, I feel blessed and am thankful that I had a guardian angel there to get me out of the car. I hope he knows how grateful I am that he was there to help me."

Police say if Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived.

"That water was so high in that sinkhole, once her car went down the hole, that car was already submerging and the water was rushing pretty good. And I don't really see how we could have done anything to get a person out of that." Sheridan Police Department Sgt. Greg Miller said.

The sinkhole is estimated to be 15 feet deep, and officials said it was caused when the pipe under the street gave way.

A storm Tuesday caused an estimated 2.5 inches of rain to fall in 30 minutes, what officials described as a "100-year event" that may have caused pipe failure.

This is the second time in about three years that a sinkhole opened up at the same intersection.

As work crews recovered the car, bystanders watched in awe.

"It makes me feel like I don't want to drive on this road. Take the back roads." said business owner Cindy Calbert.

Copyright 2019 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • 'Urban island' heat tests Phoenix, other large cities

    'Urban island' heat tests Phoenix, other large cities

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:53 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:53:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:58:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    Full Story >

    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

    Full Story >

  • Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:58:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.Full Story >
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.Full Story >

  • Arson wildfire forces entire California town to evacuate

    Arson wildfire forces entire California town to evacuate

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:55:09 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    Full Story >

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    Full Story >
    •   

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Water is buried beneath Martian landscape, study says

    Water is buried beneath Martian landscape, study says

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:07:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:07:51 GMT
    (Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

    Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

    Full Story >

    Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

    Full Story >

  • Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:07:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    Full Story >

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    Full Story >

  • Betsy DeVos' yacht set adrift by vandals

    Betsy DeVos' yacht set adrift by vandals

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:10:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:03:36 GMT

    Betsy DeVos' family owns 10 yachts, according the Toledo Blade.

    Full Story >

    Betsy DeVos' family owns 10 yachts, according the Toledo Blade.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly