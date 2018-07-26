Competency hearing sought in terrorist support case

CLEVELAND (AP) - The attorney for a man accused of scouting locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks and who talked about carrying out additional bombings is requesting a competency hearing for his client.
Federal public defender Charles Fleming filed a motion Wednesday saying Demetrius Pitts has "longstanding mental concerns," and Fleming questions whether he is competent to stand trial. Cleveland.com reports that the attorney asked a judge to order a psychiatric or psychological examination and to hold a hearing after the medical report.
Pitts has been charged with trying to support terrorism.
Federal authorities said earlier that Pitts had expressed his support for al-Qaida for more than a year.
The attorney added that federal prosecutors do not object to the request.
The FBI arrested the 48-year-old Pitts on July 1. Officials have said he is an American citizen.
