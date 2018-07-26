Lebanon police: Man wanted for rape, possession - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
LEBANON, OH (FOX19) -

Lebanon police are searching for a man wanted for rape and felony drug possession.

John Handley, 31, is the suspect.

 Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon police at 513-932-2010.

