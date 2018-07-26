Occupy ICE blocks elevators to immigration court in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A group protesting federal immigration enforcement and family separations has blocked elevators in a Kentucky building that houses immigration court.
The group Occupy ICE said in a statement that protesters occupied the Heyburn Building on Thursday morning in downtown Louisville. There was a large police presence outside the building including several parked police cars and officers milling about.
Video posted online by The Courier-Journal of Louisville showed around a dozen protesters.
Louisville Police spokesman Matt Sanders confirmed protesters were in the building and said mid-morning that no arrests had been made.
Louisville police took down an encampment last week where the group set up tents and had been staying overnight outside a different federal building since July 2.
