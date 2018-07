This bear family can’t get enough of a family’s backyard fountain. (Source: Pixabay, file)

PASADENA, CA (RNN) – When you’re a mama bear with a couple of restless cubs on a hot summer’s day, sometimes a little water fun is just the trick.

Deedee Mueller caught a bear family cooling off in a fountain in her backyard this week.

A video from her Nest camera shows two cubs wrestling in the water while mom watches nearby.

Miller says the trio has stopped by before, just last month.

“Bear family came back for another spa day!” she said on YouTube and Facebook. “Can't get enough of them! #bears”

Mueller’s two dogs were none too happy about the bears taking a dip in their backyard and bravely barked at them through a window a safe distance away.

“This is what Squirt and Mei Mei had to say about the bears,” she said. “Our fearless dogs chased the bears away ... 3 times today. #bears #bravedogs”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.