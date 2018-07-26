23andMe gives pharmaceutical firm access to DNA data as part of research partnership

The DNA data comes from those among 23andMe's 5 million customers who said they wanted to participate in scientific research. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - The popular genetic testing company 23andMe is giving large pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline access to people's donated genetic data to help refine the company's drug discovery research.

The announcement on the 23andMe blog comes on the same day Fortune reported that GlaxoSmithKline bought a $300 million stake in 23andMe.

"Our genetic research — powered by millions of customers who have agreed to contribute — combined with GSK’s expertise in drug discovery and development, gives us the best chance for success," 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki said in the blog post.

Eighty percent of 23andMe customers opted to participate in scientific research, according to the Los Angeles Times.

GlaxoSmithKline's announcement said the partnership "will combine 23andMe’s large-scale genetic resources and advanced data science skills, with the scientific and medical knowledge and commercialization expertise of GSK. The goal of the collaboration is to gather insights and discover novel drug targets driving disease progression and develop therapies for serious unmet medical needs based on those discoveries."

The companies said the deal is a four-year collaboration, with the companies first focusing on Parkinson's research.

The pharmaceutical company assured consumers their personal information will remain private.

"23andMe customers are in control of their data. Participating in 23andMe’s research is always voluntary and requires customers to affirmatively consent to participate. For those who do consent, their information will be de-identified, so no individual will be identifiable to GSK," the company said.

Last year, the UK-based pharmaceutical giant reached nearly $40 billion in sales.

