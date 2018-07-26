Mountain lion spends night in woman's living room

The big cat sauntered into her home through an open door. (Source: Pixabay, file)

ASHLAND, OR (RNN) – For many folks, a mountain lion paying a visit to your home for six hours would be a terrifying experience.

For Lauren Taylor, it was a spiritual one.

The big cat sauntered into her living room through an open door after drinking from a fountain just outside.

“The door was open and the room has huge plants & stairs built around real tree branches, so she likely didn't even realize she was walking indoors until she was inside,” Taylor said on Facebook.

The encounter with the lioness started out tense.

“A housemate had shouted and slammed a door upon seeing her and the lion was frightened, agitated, and determined to exit through a closed window,” she said.

Taylor said she changed the mood by using her psychic energy to communicate with the cat.

“Once the energy shifted, she calmed down,” she said. The mountain lion felt so at home that she took a nice long nap behind the sofa.

“She clearly felt safe and she showed no inclination to leave,” Taylor said. “When she woke again, I again connected in a loving gaze and communicated trust through blinking.”

But eventually, it was time for the big cat to leave no matter how well things were going.

“We meditated on how to get her to leave her safe spot behind the sofa … and received guidance to show her pictures telepathically, call in native ancestors, and DRUM to rouse her enough to get her out in a safe way,” Taylor said. “And it worked beautifully! So blessed and grateful!”

“It was a perfect ending to a blessed encounter that could have been dangerous if approached from a lower frequency,” Taylor said. “Thank you for seeing and honoring the spirit of the encounter and this beautiful and powerful animal.”

